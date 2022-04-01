US Investors Stand To Benefit From Brazil's New Forex Law

By Jorge Kamine and Juliana Pimentel (April 1, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- As was evident in a recent presentation by Martha Seillier, Brazil's Special Secretary for Investment Partnerships Program, at the LatAm Energy and Infrastructure Conference, the pipeline of investment opportunities in Brazilian energy and infrastructure projects will continue to be robust. Seillier cited 137 auctions and concessions with expected investments of up to $166 billion. There are currently nine energy-generation assets, and four transmission line assets being auctioned, totalizing $8.46 billion in investments. There are also two transmission auctions planned for 2022. The privatization of Eletrobras, Brazil's state-owned energy company, will also bring several opportunities for investors. We see that the investment...

