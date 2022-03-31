NAACP Sues To Break SC's Ban On Scraping Court Records

By Ryan Boysen (March 31, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The NAACP has hit the South Carolina state court system with a lawsuit over its "unjustified" ban on the automated gathering of online information, or scraping, claiming the strict rules are undermining efforts to mitigate a "statewide eviction crisis." In a suit filed Wednesday, the South Carolina chapter of the nation's oldest civil rights organization says it has received grant funding and has volunteers standing by for a project aimed at identifying and assisting tenants faced with imminent eviction. But due to the South Carolina state court system's total ban on scraping — which prevents the use of automated programs that...

