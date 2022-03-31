Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NAACP Sues To Break SC's Ban On Scraping Court Records

By Ryan Boysen (March 31, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The NAACP has hit the South Carolina state court system with a lawsuit over its "unjustified" ban on the automated gathering of online information, or scraping, claiming the strict rules are undermining efforts to mitigate a "statewide eviction crisis."

In a suit filed Wednesday, the South Carolina chapter of the nation's oldest civil rights organization says it has received grant funding and has volunteers standing by for a project aimed at identifying and assisting tenants faced with imminent eviction.

But due to the South Carolina state court system's total ban on scraping — which prevents the use of automated programs that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!