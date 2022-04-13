Kramer Day Adds Expert IP Litigator From Windels Marx

By Parker Quinlan (April 13, 2022, 10:36 AM EDT) -- Intellectual property firm Kramer Day Alberti Lim Tonkovich & Belloli LLP has added an expert patent litigator from Windels Marx as a partner. James Barabas says the decision to move to Kramer Day from his position as special counsel at midsize Windels Marx came after his friend and now fellow partner Russell Tonkovich convinced him to join. "I've known of Kramer Day's reputation and the firm's remarkable successes in significant patent litigation throughout the country," Barabas said in a statement. "Russ and I worked together as patent litigators some years ago, and I know of his and Kramer Day's commitment to excellence."...

