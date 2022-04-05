Law360 (April 5, 2022, 10:41 AM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Cannabis Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Cannabis Editorial Advisory Board are: Michael L. Akavan, Cronos Group Inc. Michael Akavan is head of litigation at Cronos Group, a global cannabinoid company. He has global responsibility for managing litigation and regulatory investigations, planning litigation strategy, and mitigating litigation risk. Akavan began his career as a litigator at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Irina Dashevsky, Greenspoon Marder LLP Irina Dashevsky is a partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS