Clinton Campaign Fined Over Reporting Of Perkins Coie Fee

By Hailey Konnath (March 30, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay a combined $113,000 in fines to resolve a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance laws by reporting payments to Perkins Coie LLP as "legal services" rather than "opposition research," according to the FEC. The Clinton campaign will pay $8,000 and the DNC will shell out $105,000, according to agreements with the FEC. The so-called conciliatory agreements were attached to a letter the FEC sent Wednesday to conservative lawyer Dan Backer, who filed a complaint with the agency regarding the disclosure in September 2018. Backer's complaint...

