FCA Eyes £71M Relief Plan For British Steel Pension Members

By Martin Croucher (March 31, 2022, 10:02 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority proposed a £71.2 million ($93.5 million) compensation fund on Thursday for former steelworkers who were given bad advice to transfer their savings out of a "gold-plated" pension plan. Former members of the retirement plan should get compensation from the end of 2023 if the City regulator's plan for redress goes ahead.(iStockPhoto/Davide Gandolfi) Former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme should receive compensation from the end of 2023 if the FCA's plan for redress goes ahead, according to the regulator. Thousands of former steelworkers were advised between 2016 and 2018 to transfer their money out of the defined...

