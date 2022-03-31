Pension Lifeboat Fund Commits To Arrears Fix After Ruling

By Martin Croucher (March 31, 2022, 12:33 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pension safety net scheme said on Thursday that it would push ahead with paying arrears to its members after a court ruled last year that a cap on compensation was unlawful. The Pension Protection Fund said that would make payments as quickly as possible to those affected by the Court of Appeal judgment in July 2021. The fund is responsible for paying retirement benefits to members of defined benefit pension plans where the sponsoring employer has become insolvent. But it has capped compensation for those who have not yet reached the standard pension age, which can vary depending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS