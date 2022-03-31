UK Exploring 'Synthetic Data' For Financial Markets

By Irene Madongo (March 31, 2022, 4:58 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has put out a call for industry feedback on financial markets use of "synthetic data," highlighting the potential for the regulation of simulated information generated by algorithms and shared in the marketplace without risking data privacy. The regulator asked financial and regulatory technology companies, regulators and academics on Wednesday for input by June 22 on how to harness details on transactions, payments or market trading while still guarding commercially sensitive information and complying with data protection laws. The challenges associated with access to financial data can hinder the development of new products and services in the market,...

