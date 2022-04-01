Lloyd's InsurTech Scheme To Focus On Climate, Claims

By Irene Madongo (April 1, 2022, 12:40 PM BST) -- A new group of insurance technology firms has joined a Lloyd's of London program to create products that address major problems facing the sector, including climate change and handling business interruption claims, the specialist marketplace has said. Lloyd's announced the names of 11 firms on Thursday in the newest round of its 10-week program where startups work alongside insurers and brokers to test out ideas and come up with new products for the sector. It is the eighth cohort of companies to join the program. The companies were selected based on concepts geared toward decarbonization and climate change, claims and supply...

