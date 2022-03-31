EU Raids German Natural Gas Suppliers Over Antitrust Fears

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 31, 2022, 1:30 PM BST) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog has raided several players in the German natural gas market based on concerns they were abusing their dominance, the enforcer said Thursday, as sanctions on Russian energy companies continue to roil global fuel prices. The European Commission has carried out several surprise searches of the offices of German natural gas companies that may have violated the bloc's competition laws. Some of the companies get their natural gas via compressor stations, such as this one in Bavaria. (Photo by -/picture alliance via Getty Images) The European Commission said it carried out a number of surprise searches of...

