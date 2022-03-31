Senate Confirms New Jersey, Georgia Trial Court Picks

By James Arkin (March 31, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted Thursday to confirm two of President Joe Biden's district court picks, one for the Northern District of Georgia and another for the District of New Jersey. Sarah Elisabeth Geraghty was confirmed 52-48 with just two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joining all Democrats in supporting her. Georgette Castner was confirmed 52-47. The Senate has now confirmed 58 of President Joe Biden's federal court nominees, including 15 circuit court judges and 43 for district courts. Geraghty is a senior counsel at the Southern Center for Human Rights, where she has worked since 2003...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS