Chilean Project's Del. Ch. 11 Churns Up Jurisdiction Fight

By Jeff Montgomery (March 31, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An international jurisdiction dispute kicked up sparks Thursday during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on next steps in Chilean hydropower project Alto Maipo SpA's Chapter 11, with the venture's largest proposed customer questioning the court's reach and potentially the bankruptcy plan's feasibility. During what was otherwise a scheduling hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens ordered briefing and argument next month on the court's ability to enforce bankruptcy's automatic stay and declare void a bid by Chile's Minera Los Pelambres mine to terminate its power purchase contract without first determining if the U.S. court has jurisdiction over the Chilean customer....

