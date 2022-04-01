Tips For Negotiating Litigation Funding Agreements

By Allen Fagin and Ralph Sutton (April 1, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Litigation funding is based on a relatively straightforward concept: a meritorious legal claim against a solvent defendant with an asset with value. Litigants, and their counsel of choice, can secure financing against the contingent value of that asset. This article provides some practical tips to law firm leaders as they consider potential litigation finance opportunities and negotiate funding agreements. Litigation funding typically happens in one of two ways: single case funding to companies and other claimholders, or multicase portfolio funding to either claimholders or law firms. While the documentation of funding agreements will differ — depending on whether a single case...

