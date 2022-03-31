Biden To Release Oil Reserves For 6 Months Amid High Prices

Law360 (March 31, 2022, 11:39 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden intends to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve for a six-month span to address the rising global cost of oil largely attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, senior administration officials announced Thursday.Senior officials described the historic release as a "wartime bridge" to alleviate supply constraints created by Russian oil coming off the market and widespread boycotts of Russian oil in response to the Ukraine crisis. The release is intended to provide immediate relief until other initiatives intended to incentivize domestic production of oil gain traction, they said.The first million barrels of the release announced Thursday are expected to hit the market by May, senior officials said.Along with the oil reserve release, the White House said it is also calling on Congress to implement a "use it or lose it" policy to encourage the U.S. oil industry to produce more oil under existing federal oil leases. Under the policy the White House wants Congress to adopt, companies would face fees if they refuse to produce under a lease and continue to sit on dormant wells, senior officials said.The expected uptick in production under existing leases would enable the federal government to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil prices stabilize, the officials said.The oil release and production incentives are part one of Biden's plan to respond to the rising costs of oil. The second part of the plan will include steps to accelerate the clean energy transition to enable the country to achieve energy independence.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.Correction: A previous version of this story misstated details of the "use it or lose it" policy proposal. The errors have been corrected.

