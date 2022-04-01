UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (April 1, 2022, 3:05 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen the U.K.'s gambling regulator challenged over who operates the National Lottery, another chapter in Mozambique's fraud row with Credit Suisse and BT accused of anticompetitive conduct. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services CS Asia Opportunities Master Fund v. Global Prime Partners Ltd. A fund registered to the Cayman Islands filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on March 28 against financial services firm Global Prime Partners Ltd. CS Asia Opportunities Master Fund is represented by Pallas Partners LLP. Global Prime Partners is represented by Hogan...

