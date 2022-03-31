Graham Opposes Judge Jackson For Supreme Court

By James Arkin (March 31, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Thursday that he would vote against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court despite backing her past judicial nominations, underscoring the limited Republican support for her nomination. Graham was one of just three Republicans to support Judge Jackson's confirmation to the D.C. Circuit last year, and was initially viewed as a potential yes vote because of his history of backing Supreme Court confirmations. But in a speech Thursday morning on the Senate floor, Graham outlined his opposition to Judge Jackson and said his view of her role on the bench had changed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS