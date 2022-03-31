Chancery Orders $40.5M Appeal Bond In Yoga Studio Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 31, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Yoga studio chain CorePower Yoga LLC must post a $40.5 million bond in order to stay and appeal a Delaware Chancery Court order that it acquire 34 franchise studios from Level 4 Yoga LLC, the court ruled Thursday. In a letter ruling, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said he would grant CorePower's motion to stay the order as soon as it posts the supersedeas bond because the company would be "at risk of suffering irreparable harm" if the motion were not granted. "In the event the appeal is successful, CorePower would have assumed these obligations when it was not legally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS