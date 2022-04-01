Dorsey & Whitney Adds More Stoel Rives IP Laterals In Utah

By Emily Lever (April 1, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced Thursday it had hired four intellectual property partners from Stoel Rives LLP's Salt Lake City office, two weeks after another Stoel Rives partner moved to the firm. Aaron Barker, Matthew Bethards, Jason McCammon and Jordan Olsen rejoin their former colleague, trademark partner Catherine Parrish Lake, who came on board to Dorsey & Whitney's growing Salt Lake City office in March. The firm's IP practice there currently employs 23 people, according to their website. Overall, the Salt Lake City has grown by more than 65% since 2015, according to the firm. "The growth we have seen in our...

