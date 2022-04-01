Feds, Ariz. County Freed From Religious Ayahuasca Case

By Sarah Jarvis (April 1, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has dismissed most of the claims brought against federal and local law enforcement by religious organizations that use ayahuasca in their ceremonies, finding among other things that the plaintiffs haven't suffered a legal wrong necessary for their Administrative Procedure Act claim. U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver said in a Wednesday order that the plaintiffs — Arizona Yage Assembly, North American Association of Visionary Churches, the Vine of Light Church, and Vine of Light founder Clay Villanueva — lack standing to assert an APA claim against a host of federal defendants, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS