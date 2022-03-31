Regulators Find No Bacteria Tying Abbott To Sick Babies Yet

By Jonathan Capriel (March 31, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Federal food and health regulators haven't found any matches between the bacterial infection that caused babies to fall ill, with some dying, earlier this year and the tainted powdered infant formula they consumed produced by Abbott Laboratories Inc., at least not yet, the agencies said Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they're still investigating after discovering Cronobacter sakazakii in environmental samples taken from an Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan. But, so far, the specimens they've examined aren't exactly the same strand of bacteria as the ones that hospitalized a number of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS