Del. Related Claims Ruling Is Good News For Insurers

By Brandon Almond, Daniel Cohen and Jenna Tyrpak (April 6, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- On March 16, the Delaware Supreme Court rejected the "fundamentally identical" standard that Delaware courts had previously used as the test for assessing relatedness-based coverage issues. Instead, Delaware courts will now be required to look to the precise language of the related claims provision at issue.[1] In First Solar Inc. v. National Union First Insurance Co., the primary insurer, National Union, issued claims-made policies to the insured, First Solar, for the 2011-2012 and 2014-2015 policy periods.[2] The policies contained a provision that excluded coverage for related claims initiated prior to the relevant policy period, defining "related claim" as any claim "alleging,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS