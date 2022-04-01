Feds Say Travelers Owes Coverage For Insureds' Theft

By Hope Patti (April 1, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government told a New Mexico federal court it is owed millions of dollars from a Travelers unit that denied coverage of thefts committed by employees of insured entities that handled government benefit payments, saying the coverage determination was "frivolous and unfounded." The U.S. brought breach of contract and bad faith claims against Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. in a complaint filed Thursday, alleging that the insurer knowingly misrepresented coverage afforded by its policy in violation of New Mexico statutes. "Travelers' conduct was malicious, fraudulent, oppressive and committed recklessly with a wanton disregard for the U.S.'s rights, which entitles the...

