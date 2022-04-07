Justices Push States Into Heart Of Arbitration Award Fights

By Khorri Atkinson (April 7, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week restricting federal courts' ability to confirm or vacate an arbitration award will substantially change how post-arbitration review is conducted by shifting more of the responsibility to state courts. The 8-1 ruling in Badgerow v. Walters on March 31, written by Justice Elena Kagan, clarified that federal courts lack the authority to search an underlying arbitration dispute for a federal question that would establish jurisdiction to hear requests to confirm or vacate an award under Sections 9 and 10 of the Federal Arbitration Act. Justice Kagan noted that none of these sections have any provision conferring federal...

