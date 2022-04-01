EU Sets Out Rules To Stop Illicit Crypto-Asset Transfers

By Ronan Barnard (April 1, 2022, 4:32 PM BST) -- The European Parliament has set out draft regulations that will require digital assets to be traced and identified to combat terrorist funding and money laundering operations. Lawmakers on the Parliament's economic and monetary affairs and civil liberties committees adopted legislation on Thursday requiring the trading of crypto-assets to be traced in the same way as traditional money transfers. The members of the committees overwhelmingly passed the draft regulations, by 93 votes to 14, with 14 abstentions. Digital assets and cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, are not issued or guaranteed by a central bank, and carry greater risks for financial...

