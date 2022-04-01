UK Social Care Biz Receives Possible £821M Takeover Bid

By McCord Pagan (April 1, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- British social care and education services provider CareTech Holdings PLC said Friday it received an increased potential take-private bid of £821 million ($1.08 billion) from a consortium led by family office Sheikh Holdings Group (Investments) Ltd. CareTech said in a regulatory filing that the roughly $9.50-per-share proposal for the company was an increase from a possible offer earlier in March of about $9.30 per share and that its independent directors could be amenable to a deal on those terms, while adding its announcement was not that of a definitive transaction. The company and the consortium also agreed to extend the timeframe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS