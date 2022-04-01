Texas Democrat Leaves Congress To Join Akin Gump

By Justin Wise (April 1, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, has officially resigned from Congress and joined the Washington lobbying shop Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Akin Gump announced his arrival in a statement Friday after Vela, who had represented a Texas district running along the Gulf Coast since 2013, formally announced his intention to resign Thursday night. Vela will become a partner in the firm's public law and policy practice. "I write to inform you that I have notified Texas Governor Greg Abbot of my resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives, effective today at 11:59 PM EST," Vela wrote in a Thursday letter...

