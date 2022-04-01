University Whistleblower Filed Claims Too Late, Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (April 1, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A former budget director at a Pennsylvania university can't make whistleblower claims against the school because she botched the process required to transfer her case from federal to state court and thus missed the window for the statute of limitations, a state appellate court ruled Friday. When federal courts dismissed Colleen Bradley's lawsuit against West Chester University and said state courts would be the proper venue, she should have transferred the case by filing a transcript of the federal proceedings with the state court, not filed a new lawsuit, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court panel said. So when Bradley filed a new...

