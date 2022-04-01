Cannabis Bill Roundup: NH, Maryland Eye Full Legalization

By Sam Reisman (April 1, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The same week the U.S. House of Representatives approved a landmark marijuana legalization bill, state lawmakers in New Hampshire and Maryland took steps toward legalizing adult use. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. The New Hampshire House of Representatives on Thursday once again approved a bill to legalize adult-use marijuana and sell it in state-run dispensaries. The chamber had approved the bill, H.B. 1548, in February, but it was referred to the Ways and Means Committee for amendments. The vote Thursday was 169-156 in favor. The bill provides that the state would not collect taxes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS