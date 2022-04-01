Don't Miss It: DLA Piper, Goodwin Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (April 1, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as DLA Piper and Goodwin Procter LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. DLA Piper-Led Hull Street Energy Lands $1.1B Fund Guided by DLA Piper, private equity firm Hull Street Energy LLC said March 30 that it closed its second fund with more than $1.1 billion in commitments to continue its focus on green energy investments. The Bethesda, Maryland-based firm said in a statement that its Hull Street Energy Partners II LP fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS