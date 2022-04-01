'Don't Threaten Me,' Judge Warns Balwani Atty At Fraud Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 1, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The fraud trial of former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani took a tense turn Friday when Balwani's lawyer told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that the defense is prepared to take additional court time to authenticate a document, prompting the judge to warn, "Don't threaten me, you're better than that." The admonishment from Judge Davila came at the end of the day, after the jury had gone home along with the day's witness. Mark Pandori, who worked for Theranos from December 2013 to May 2014 as co-director of the company's laboratory, was called by the government to testify on Wednesday and...

