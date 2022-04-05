GOP Lawmakers Push Back On CFPB's 'Junk Fees' Scrutiny

By Katryna Perera (April 5, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee are harshly criticizing recent actions by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying the agency has unfairly smeared bank fees and failed to clarify the intent of a new initiative aimed at cutting costs for banking customers. Patrick McHenry, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Ann Wagner and 20 other Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee sent a letter to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra on March 30 requesting answers to more than a dozen questions about the CFPB's intent related to banking rulemaking, enforcement and other efforts. The letter is in response to the CFPB's January call to...

