Nev. Judge Cuts Patent, Trade Dress Claims From Sauna Row

By Jasmin Jackson (April 1, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has shaved off Sunlighten's patent infringement and trade dress claims in a suit against a rival over infrared-sauna technology. In an order granting partial summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey held Thursday that Sunlighten Inc.'s patents are invalid since the invention was on sale before the patent applications were filed and that its products' trade dress is not distinctive. However, the judge refused to completely boot Sunlighten's unfair competition claims and trademark infringement fight over its "Empower" mark. Judge Dorsey found that two design patents held by Sunlighten for its mPulse saunas are invalid under...

