Senate Panel Advances 4 Judicial Noms, Deadlocks On 5th

By James Arkin (April 4, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- After voting on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court, the Senate Judiciary Committee also voted Monday to advance one of President Joe Biden's nominees to the Sixth Circuit and three district court picks while deadlocking on his Third Circuit nominee. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance U.S. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis' nomination to the Sixth Circuit by a 13-9 vote, with Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joining all the Democrats in supporting her. The committee deadlocked 11-11 on the vote for Arianna J. Freeman's nomination to the Third Circuit. The tie does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS