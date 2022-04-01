FDIC Flags Overdraft, Fair Lending Issues In Exam Findings

By Sarah Jarvis (April 1, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said some of the more significant consumer compliance issues its examiners identified last year involved automated overdraft programs and fair lending, among other things, according to a new report. In the latest edition of Consumer Compliance Supervisory Highlights, issued Thursday, the FDIC said several of the state-chartered banks and thrifts it supervises converted their automated overdraft programs from having "static" limits to having "dynamic" limits. While static limits are typically determined when a customer opens an account and rarely change, dynamic limits vary for each customer and may change periodically "as a customer's usage or relationship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS