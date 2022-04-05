Medical Pot Biz Says Ark. Licenses Steered To Big Cos.

By Sarah Jarvis (April 4, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An applicant for an Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary license has sued a consulting firm hired by state regulators to score applications, saying the firm worked to steer licenses to certain companies while failing to disclose various conflicts of interest. In a complaint initially filed in an Arkansas state court in January and removed to federal court on Thursday, Absolute Essence LLC said Chad W. Westom, a member of the scoring team, and his firm Veracious Compliance Solutions LLC pushed the other members of the scoring team to "improperly favor major industry players and to overlook obviously fraudulent representations by them in...

