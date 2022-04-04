6th Circ. Says Explanation For Lost Cash Needed To Exit Ch. 7

By Rick Archer (April 4, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has upheld a bankruptcy judge's decision to deny a former bank loan officer's request for release from his Chapter 7 bankruptcy, saying he failed to give a satisfactory accounting of more than $175,000 he drew from a private loan and a fraudulently obtained line of credit. Writing the published unanimous opinion for a three-judge panel, Judge John Bush said the bankruptcy court had been right to demand more from Steven McDonald than the "vague, evasive explanations" he had provided when asked where the funds in question had gone. "He has significant financial experience, which he used to commit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS