SEC's Lee Envisions New Era Of Accountability For Attorneys

By Dean Seal (April 1, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- In what are planned to be her final months at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Allison Herren Lee is calling for enhanced oversight of securities attorneys to stem what she sees as a "race to the bottom" of executive-pleasing legal advice. Allison Herren Lee The outgoing commissioner turned heads last month with a speech that highlighted the agency's long-unfulfilled mandate under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to set minimum standards of professional conduct for attorneys who represent public companies. Passed in 2002 in the wake of Enron-era accounting fraud scandals, Sarbanes-Oxley paved the way for tighter regulation in the auditing and accounting industries....

