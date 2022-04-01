US Navy Will Name New Ship After Justice Ginsburg

By Hailey Konnath (April 1, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy has unveiled plans to name a ship after the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Navy ship to honor the pioneering women's rights activist and judge, according to a statement from the military. A future John Lewis-class replenishment oiler ship will bear her name, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in an announcement Thursday. The USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or T-AO 212, has yet to be constructed, he added. It'll be the eighth of the so-called T-AO ships awarded to the Navy, Del Toro's office said in the statement. The ships are...

