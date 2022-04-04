Akerman Wants Courthouse Named For Ex Partner, Justice

By Madison Arnold (April 4, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP is urging the U.S. House of Representatives to reconsider naming the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, in honor of former judge and Akerman partner Joseph Woodrow Hatchett after a failed vote last week. In a news release, Akerman chairman & CEO Scott Meyers encouraged the House to name the courthouse after the late Judge Hatchett, who was the first Black Florida Supreme Court justice. Despite passing the Senate in December, House representatives failed to achieve the two-thirds approval needed to pass the bill sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., last week with a vote of 238-187. "[M]embers of the...

