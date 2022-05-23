Justices Say Arbitration Waiver Not Based On Prejudice

By Max Kutner (May 23, 2022, 10:17 AM EDT) -- A party's right to try to send a case to arbitration after first litigating doesn't hinge on whether the delay prejudiced the other party, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday, a decision that means workers don't have to show prejudice when fighting delayed arbitration bids. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a party's right to send a case to arbitration doesn't hinge on whether the delay prejudiced the other party. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) The high court departed from an Eighth Circuit panel majority's holding that a prejudice inquiry was the proper analysis for whether Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS