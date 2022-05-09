Florida Insurance Crisis Needs Litigation Reform, Experts Say

By Shawn Rice (May 9, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Florida lawmakers are gathering for a special session later this month to tackle a tangle of property insurance issues in a market that has spiraled out of control, sending homeowners' premiums sky-high and pushing several insurance companies to stop underwriting or into insolvency. Gov. Ron DeSantis convened the special session for legislators to hammer out solutions on litigation reform that insurers blame for their problems in the Sunshine State. But policyholders argue that lawsuits may be their only way to recover losses after major catastrophes in a state that sees so many of them. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is convening a...

