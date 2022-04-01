Andrew Cuomo Says Ethics Panel Can't Take His Book Profits

By Hailey Konnath (April 1, 2022, 11:45 PM EDT) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday asked a New York state court to block the Empire State's ethics commission from seizing the proceeds of a $5.1 million book deal, arguing that the commission is trying to enforce unlawful resolutions that it issued without due process. Cuomo said in the complaint that the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, commonly known as JCOPE, is demonstrating "extraordinary bias against him" in its attempts to have him fork over the proceeds. JCOPE initially approved the October 2020 book, only to later pull its support, saying that the governor had improperly...

