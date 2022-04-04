Judge Jackson's Nomination Set For Full Senate Action

By James Arkin (April 4, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The nomination of D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black female justice in the U.S. Supreme Court's 232-year history is in the hands of the full Senate after the Judiciary Committee on Monday deadlocked on the nomination. The panel voted 11-11 along partisan lines on her nomination to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday deadlocked on the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, shown here on March 29. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) With the lack of Republican support, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., took the...

