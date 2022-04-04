Ireland To 'Shine A Light' On Insurance Claims Deductions

By Martin Croucher (April 4, 2022, 10:11 AM BST) -- The government of Ireland has said it wants insurers to disclose when they decide how much to pay out in claims if they are considering whether a policyholder has received state COVID-19 support. The country's Department of Finance published a bill on Friday that will require the Central Bank of Ireland to collect data on "deductions from claim settlements by insurers that relate to public moneys." Political anger has been mounting elsewhere over reports that insurers are reducing the size of claims payouts if a business has received grants or other forms of financial support from the state during the coronavirus...

