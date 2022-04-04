LME Faces Watchdog Probe After Nickel Trading Chaos

By Joel Poultney (April 4, 2022, 3:17 PM BST) -- Finance regulators announced plans on Monday to review the London Metal Exchange's control systems after an unprecedented surge in nickel prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to an eight-day suspension in trading in the commodity. The Financial Conduct Authority will examine how the exchange managed the suspension and resumption of the nickel market. The Bank of England will review how LME Clear — the metal exchange clearing house — handled the pause in trading, which started on March 8. The City watchdog and the Prudential Regulation Authority — the BoE's regulatory arm — are responsible for supervising the exchange's operations...

