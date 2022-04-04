Insurer Tokio Marine Accuses Greensill Of Fraud

By Najiyya Budaly (April 4, 2022, 4:37 PM BST) -- Insurer Tokio Marine said on Monday that it will not pay out on multiple insurance policies in connection with Greensill Capital, the finance firm that collapsed more than a year ago, alleging that they were fraudulently obtained. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. said in a statement that it will not honor the insurance policies take out by companies connected with Lex Greensill and his supply-chain financing group after carrying out an extensive investigation. The Tokyo-based insurer said it found that Greensill had fraudulently misrepresented matters that were material to the underwriting of the policies to BCC Trade Credit Pty Ltd., Tokio's Australian...

