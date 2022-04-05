Potential FARA Reforms Take Center Stage In House Hearing

By Justin Wise (April 5, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers and advocates took aim during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Tuesday at how to better define the purpose of a decades-old foreign lobbying disclosure statute and eliminate ambiguity around who should qualify as a "foreign agent" under the law. It was the House Judiciary Committee's first session since 1991 to focus on the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, highlighting the growing attention it has received in Washington in recent years. While there is generally no dispute that lobbyists working on behalf of governments such as Russia and China should have to disclose their activities under FARA, the law has...

