DC Circ. Questions Jurisdiction Over OSHA Health Care Rule

By Nadia Dreid (April 4, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit didn't seem sure Monday morning it could do much to order the U.S. Department of Labor to hurry up on its permanent version of its emergency temporary standard for protecting health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several nurses' unions — National Nurses United and the New York State Nurses Association among them — have petitioned the agency to step in and command the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to set a permanent standard for occupational exposure to COVID-19. They're also hoping the appellate panel will in the interim command the agency to keep enforcing the temporary standard,...

