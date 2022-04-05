Gensler Tells Students Crypto Can't Dodge Securities Laws

By Tom Zanki (April 4, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler told law students Monday that nearly century-old securities laws provide the robust framework needed to protect investors from scams involving cryptocurrencies that could result from hype. Gensler, speaking to University of Pennsylvania students, mostly addressed how the agency plans to regulate trading platforms, which has become a key focus of his tenure. He explained his belief that investor protection laws established in the Great Depression remain relevant regardless of promises that digital assets will spur innovation. "There is no reason to treat the crypto markets differently just because different technology is used," said...

