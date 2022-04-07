Orrick Adds Compliance Adviser to UK Cyber & Privacy Team

By Katryna Perera (April 7, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP announced Monday that a former Jenner & Block LLP partner has joined Orrick's cyber, privacy and data innovation practice in London. Kelly Hagedorn has joined Orrick's 20-lawyer team that works on cyber and privacy issues across Europe. She brings a background in enforcement, compliance and privacy-related litigation, according to a press release from Orrick. She was also previously seconded to the U.K. Serious Fraud Office. In a phone call with Law360, Hagedorn said she was very sad to leave Jenner & Block, where she had worked since 2015. Hagedorn said she was part of the original...

